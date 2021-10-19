Wednesday, Oct. 20

FOOTBALL

Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Union Springs/PB, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round

Sidney at Oxford, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round

Watkins Glen at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round

Greene at Delhi, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round

Morris at Downsville, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

South Kortright at Franklin, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

Edmeston at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

Chery Valley-Springfield at Margaretville, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

Laurens at Milford, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Skidmore at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Utica at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Sidney, 6 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

Norwich at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

