Wednesday, Oct. 20
FOOTBALL
Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Union Springs/PB, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round
Sidney at Oxford, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round
Watkins Glen at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round
Greene at Delhi, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round
Morris at Downsville, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
South Kortright at Franklin, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
Edmeston at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
Chery Valley-Springfield at Margaretville, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
Laurens at Milford, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Skidmore at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Utica at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Sidney, 6 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
Norwich at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
