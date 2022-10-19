Thursday, Oct. 20
GIRLS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Watertown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Walton at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 21
FOOTBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 3 p.m., Section III Class C Quarterfinals
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden at Oneonta, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals
Greene at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Unadilla Valley at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Roxbury at Morris/Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Charlotte Valley at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Milford at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, CSC Championships, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 7 p.m.
