Thursday, Oct. 20

GIRLS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Watertown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Walton at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

FOOTBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 3 p.m., Section III Class C Quarterfinals

GIRLS SOCCER

Dryden at Oneonta, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals

Greene at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Unadilla Valley at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Roxbury at Morris/Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Charlotte Valley at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Milford at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, CSC Championships, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 7 p.m.

