Friday, Oct. 21

FOOTBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Moravia at Oxford, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 3 p.m., Section III Class C Quarterfinals

GIRLS SOCCER

Dryden at Oneonta, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals

Greene at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Unadilla Valley at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Roxbury at Morris/Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Charlotte Valley at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Milford at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, CSC Championships, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

FOOTBALL

Cooperstown/Milford at New York Mills, 12 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Waverly at Oneonta, 1 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton/Downsville, 1 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

CVS/SS at Morris, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Edmeston at South Kortright, 1 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Margaretville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

CROSS COUNTRY

CSC Championship at Cooperstown, 10 a.m.

STAC Championship at Owego Free Academy, 11 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Hartwick at Alfred, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 12 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 1 p.m.

Hartwick quad meet, 9 a.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 1 p.m.

Nazareth at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Hartwick at Hamilton, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNY Brockport at Hartwick, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

No events scheduled

Monday, Oct. 24

No events scheduled

