Friday, Oct. 21
FOOTBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Moravia at Oxford, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 3 p.m., Section III Class C Quarterfinals
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden at Oneonta, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals
Greene at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Unadilla Valley at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Roxbury at Morris/Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Charlotte Valley at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Milford at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, CSC Championships, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
FOOTBALL
Cooperstown/Milford at New York Mills, 12 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Waverly at Oneonta, 1 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton/Downsville, 1 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
CVS/SS at Morris, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Edmeston at South Kortright, 1 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Margaretville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
CROSS COUNTRY
CSC Championship at Cooperstown, 10 a.m.
STAC Championship at Owego Free Academy, 11 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at Alfred, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 1 p.m.
Hartwick quad meet, 9 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 1 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Hartwick at Hamilton, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SUNY Brockport at Hartwick, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
No events scheduled
Monday, Oct. 24
No events scheduled
