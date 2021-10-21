Friday, Oct. 22

FOOTBALL

Oneonta at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Harpursville/Afton at Waterville, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 3:30 p.m., Class B Quarterfinals

Afton/Harpursville at Lansing, 3:30 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals

Bainbridge-Guilford at Newfield, 3:30 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals

Margaretville at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

Schenevus at South Kortright, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

Hunter-Tannersville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

FOOTBALL

Walton at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Morrisville-Eaton, 12 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delhi at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals

Moravia at Oxford, 3:30 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals

Roxbury at Franklin, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

Downsville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake

CROSS COUNTRY

Marathon Invitational

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hartwick at Brockport, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Hartwick at Nazareth, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Nazareth, 1:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Nazareth at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Empire 8 meet at Hartwick, 9 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 2:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Alfred, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Hartwick at Hamilton Short Course Invitational, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

No events scheduled

Monday, Oct. 25

FOOTBALL

Elmira Heights at Unatego, 7 p.m.

