Saturday, Oct. 22
FOOTBALL
Cooperstown/Milford at New York Mills, 12 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Waverly at Oneonta, 1 p.m., Section IV Class B Quarterfinals
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton/Downsville, 1 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
CVS/SS at Morris, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Edmeston at South Kortright, 1 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Margaretville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
CROSS COUNTRY
CSC Championship at Cooperstown, 10 a.m.
STAC Championship at Owego Free Academy, 11 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at Alfred, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 1 p.m.
Hartwick quad meet, 9 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 1 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Hartwick at Hamilton, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SUNY Brockport at Hartwick, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
No events scheduled
Monday, Oct. 24
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Oct. 25
GIRLS SOCCER
Section IV Semifinals
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Windsor, 6 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals
MEN'S SOCCER
Hamilton at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta vs. Hartwick, 6 p.m.
