Saturday, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL
Walton at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Morrisville-Eaton, 12 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Delhi at Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals
Moravia at Oxford, 3:30 p.m., Class C Quarterfinals
Roxbury at Franklin, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals
Downsville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Class D Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake
CROSS COUNTRY
Marathon Invitational
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hartwick at Brockport, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Nazareth at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Empire 8 meet at Hartwick, 9 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 2:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Alfred, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Hartwick at Hamilton Short Course Invitational, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
No events scheduled
Monday, Oct. 25
FOOTBALL
Elmira Heights at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright vs. Milford/Laurens, at Oneonta, Class D Semifinals
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Marathon, at Oneonta, Class D Semifinals
Cooperstown vs. TBD, at Canastota, Section III Class C
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.