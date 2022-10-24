Tuesday, Oct. 25

GIRLS SOCCER

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m., Section IV Class B Semifinals

Morris/Edmeston vs. Charlotte Valley, at Oneonta, 3:15 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

Schenevus vs. Cherry Valley-Springfield, at Oneonta, 3 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Windsor, 6 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals

MEN'S SOCCER

Hamilton at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

BOYS SOCCER

Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m., Section IV Class B Semifinals

Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals

Afton/Harpursville at Trumansburg, 5 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals

Morris vs. Southern Cayuga, at Oneonta, 3 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

South Kortright vs. Margaretville, at Oneonta, 3:15 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

Cooperstown vs. Tully, at Canastota, 7 p.m., Section III Class C Semifinals

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

SUNY Cortland at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

