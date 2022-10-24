Tuesday, Oct. 25
GIRLS SOCCER
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m., Section IV Class B Semifinals
Morris/Edmeston vs. Charlotte Valley, at Oneonta, 3:15 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
Schenevus vs. Cherry Valley-Springfield, at Oneonta, 3 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Windsor, 6 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals
MEN'S SOCCER
Hamilton at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m., Section IV Class B Semifinals
Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals
Afton/Harpursville at Trumansburg, 5 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals
Morris vs. Southern Cayuga, at Oneonta, 3 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
South Kortright vs. Margaretville, at Oneonta, 3:15 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
Cooperstown vs. Tully, at Canastota, 7 p.m., Section III Class C Semifinals
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
SUNY Cortland at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
