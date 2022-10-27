Friday, Oct. 28
FOOTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Groton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
FOOTBALL
Delhi at Walton, 1:30 p.m.
Oxford at Elmira Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Unatego at Newfield, 12 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Oneonta vs. Owego Free Academy, at Oneonta, 11 p.m., Section IV Class B Championship
South Kortright vs. Southern Cayuga, at Oneonta, 12:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Championship
GIRLS SOCCER
Morris/Edmeston vs. Schenevus, at Oneonta, 10:30 a.m., Section IV Class D Championship
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville vs. Vestal, at Owego, 6 p.m., Section IV Class B Championship
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Quarterfinals
Hartwick at Utica, 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC First Round
Hartwick at Elmira, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, SUNYAC Championships, 11 a.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Baruch at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Baruch at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at RPI, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Medaille, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
No events scheduled
Monday, Oct. 31
VOLLEYBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Delhi at Candor, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
