Thursday, Oct. 28

BOYS SOCCER

South Kortright vs. Milford/Laurens, at Oneonta, Class D Semifinals

Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Marathon, at Oneonta, Class D Semifinals

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Morrisville, 7 p.m.

Friday Oct. 29

FOOTBALL

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Spencer Van Etten, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you