Thursday, Oct. 28
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright vs. Milford/Laurens, at Oneonta, Class D Semifinals
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Marathon, at Oneonta, Class D Semifinals
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Morrisville, 7 p.m.
Friday Oct. 29
FOOTBALL
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Spencer Van Etten, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.
