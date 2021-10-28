Friday Oct. 29

FOOTBALL

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Spencer Van Etten, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

FOOTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 1:30 p.m.

Delhi at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30 p.m.

Sidney at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

South Kortright vs. Cherry Valley-Springfield, at Oneonta, Class D Finals, 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus vs. Franklin, at Oneonta, Class D Finals, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNYAC Championship at Cortland, 11 a.m.

Empire 8 Championship at Greenwich, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Baruch vs. SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Baruch vs. Hartwick, 2 p.m.

Hartwick vs. SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

RPI at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Keuka at Hartwick, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Utica at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

No events scheduled

Monday, Nov. 1

No events scheduled

