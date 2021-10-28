Friday Oct. 29
FOOTBALL
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Spencer Van Etten, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
FOOTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 1:30 p.m.
Delhi at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30 p.m.
Sidney at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright vs. Cherry Valley-Springfield, at Oneonta, Class D Finals, 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus vs. Franklin, at Oneonta, Class D Finals, 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNYAC Championship at Cortland, 11 a.m.
Empire 8 Championship at Greenwich, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Baruch vs. SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Baruch vs. Hartwick, 2 p.m.
Hartwick vs. SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
RPI at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Keuka at Hartwick, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Utica at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
No events scheduled
Monday, Nov. 1
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.