Saturday, Oct. 29

FOOTBALL

Delhi at Walton, 1:30 p.m.

Oxford at Elmira Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Unatego at Newfield, 12 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Oneonta vs. Owego Free Academy, at Oneonta, 11 p.m., Section IV Class B Championship

South Kortright vs. Southern Cayuga, at Oneonta, 12:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Championship

GIRLS SOCCER

Morris/Edmeston vs. Schenevus, at Oneonta, 10:30 a.m., Section IV Class D Championship

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville vs. Vestal, at Owego, 6 p.m., Section IV Class B Championship

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Quarterfinals

Hartwick at Utica, 3 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC First Round

Hartwick at Elmira, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, SUNYAC Championships, 11 a.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Baruch at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Baruch at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at RPI, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Medaille, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

SOCCER

Delaware League Senior Soccer Games, at Gilboa, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

VOLLEYBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Delhi at Candor, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Tuesday, Nov. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown vs. Waterville, at Vernon Verona Sherrill, 5 p.m., Section III Class C Championship

VOLLEYBALL

TBD at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Spencer-Van Etten at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

TBD at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

TBD at Oxford, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Quarterfinals

Hartwick at Empire 8 Tournament

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at Empire 8 Tournament

