Tuesday, Oct. 4

BOYS SOCCER

Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

CVS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 5 p.m.

Laurens at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unatego at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Jack Gariepy Invitational, Delhi, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Delhi Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Skidmore College, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Morrisville at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

