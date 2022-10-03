Tuesday, Oct. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
CVS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 5 p.m.
Laurens at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 6 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Jack Gariepy Invitational, Delhi, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Delhi Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Skidmore College, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Morrisville at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
