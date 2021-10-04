Tuesday, Oct. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester

Sharon Springs at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright

Hunter-Tannersville at Jefferson/Stamford

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield

Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 5 p.m.

Milford at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury

Stamford at Downsville

Norwich at Oneonta, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Poland, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Sidney, 6:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Delhi Invitational

Clinton, Canastota, Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Skidmore at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Delhi, Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 6 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.

