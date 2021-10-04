Tuesday, Oct. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester
Sharon Springs at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright
Hunter-Tannersville at Jefferson/Stamford
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield
Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 5 p.m.
Milford at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury
Stamford at Downsville
Norwich at Oneonta, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Poland, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Sidney, 6:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Delhi Invitational
Clinton, Canastota, Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Skidmore at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Delhi, Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 6 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.
