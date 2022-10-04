Wednesday, Oct. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Skidmore College, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Morrisville at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 6:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Windsor at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Fredonia, at Binghamton, 9 a.m.

