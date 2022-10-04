Wednesday, Oct. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Skidmore College, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Morrisville at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 6:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Windsor at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. Fredonia, at Binghamton, 9 a.m.
