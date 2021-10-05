Wednesday, Oct. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Poland, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Sidney, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Delhi Invitational
Clinton, Canastota, Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Skidmore at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Delhi, Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 6 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Milford/Laurens at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
UV/GMU at Greene, 5 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa
Jefferson/Stamford at Margaretville
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 5 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright
Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 6 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6:30 p.m.
