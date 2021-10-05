Wednesday, Oct. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Poland, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Sidney, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Delhi Invitational

Clinton, Canastota, Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Skidmore at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Delhi, Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 6 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Milford/Laurens at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

UV/GMU at Greene, 5 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa

Jefferson/Stamford at Margaretville

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 5 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright

Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett

 

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6:30 p.m.

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you