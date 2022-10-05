Thursday, Oct. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 6:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Whitney Point at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Windsor at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Fredonia, at Binghamton, 9 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

FOOTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Newfield at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CV-S/SS at Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Owego Apalachin, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Deposit-Hancock, Edmeston, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Tornado Invite, Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Baruch College, 12:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Brockport, at Binghamton, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.

