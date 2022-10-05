Thursday, Oct. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 6:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Whitney Point at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Windsor at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. Fredonia, at Binghamton, 9 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
FOOTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Newfield at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CV-S/SS at Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Owego Apalachin, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Deposit-Hancock, Edmeston, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Tornado Invite, Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Baruch College, 12:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. Brockport, at Binghamton, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
