Friday, Oct. 7
FOOTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Newfield at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CV-S/SS at Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Owego Apalachin, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Deposit-Hancock, Edmeston, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Tornado Invite, Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Baruch College, 12:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. Brockport, at Binghamton, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
FOOTBALL
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at West Canada Valley, 12 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Laurens/Milford at Franklin/Unatego, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin vs. Milford at SUNY Oneonta, 9 a.m.
Unatego vs. Greenville at Kyle Sharpe Tournament, Schoharie, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Queensbury Power of Pink Tournament, 8 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Oneonta at Rome Coughlin Invitational, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. Geneseo at Binghamton, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at Alfred, 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 12 p.m.
Medaille at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Smith College, 1 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Worcester State, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Hartwick at Hamilton, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Elmira, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alfred at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Nazareth, 12 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Utica at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.