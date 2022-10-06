Friday, Oct. 7

FOOTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Newfield at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CV-S/SS at Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Owego Apalachin, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Deposit-Hancock, Edmeston, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Tornado Invite, Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Baruch College, 12:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Brockport, at Binghamton, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

FOOTBALL

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at West Canada Valley, 12 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Laurens/Milford at Franklin/Unatego, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin vs. Milford at SUNY Oneonta, 9 a.m.

Unatego vs. Greenville at Kyle Sharpe Tournament, Schoharie, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Queensbury Power of Pink Tournament, 8 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Oneonta at Rome Coughlin Invitational, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Geneseo at Binghamton, 12 p.m.

Hartwick at Alfred, 1 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 12 p.m.

Medaille at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Smith College, 1 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Worcester State, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Hartwick at Hamilton, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Elmira, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alfred at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Nazareth, 12 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Utica at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

