Thursday, Oct. 7

FOOTBALL

Groton at Unadilla Valley, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Milford/Laurens at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

UV/GMU at Greene, 5 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa

Jefferson/Stamford at Margaretville

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 5 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright

Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

FOOTBALL

Norwich at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Elmira Notre Dame at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Oxford, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hamilton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Windsor at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Newark Valley Invitational

GIRLS SWIMMING

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 6 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you