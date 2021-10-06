Thursday, Oct. 7
FOOTBALL
Groton at Unadilla Valley, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Milford/Laurens at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
UV/GMU at Greene, 5 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa
Jefferson/Stamford at Margaretville
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 5 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright
Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 6 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
FOOTBALL
Norwich at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Elmira Notre Dame at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Oxford, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Newark Valley Invitational
GIRLS SWIMMING
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 6 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 6 p.m.
