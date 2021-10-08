Saturday, Oct. 9

FOOTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie

FIELD HOCKEY

Spencer-Van Etten at Walton, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie

Richfield Springs at Herkimer, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Paul Short Run at Bethlehem, PA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hartwick at Alfred, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 1 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Buffalo State, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 12 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Hartwick at Hamilton Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Elmira at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Hartwick at Utica, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

No events scheduled

Monday, Oct. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson/Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Downsville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

Walton at Downsville, 4:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newark Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Stamford

Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford at Walton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Deposit Invitational at Masonville

East Division Championships

Norwich at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

