Saturday, Oct. 9
FOOTBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie
FIELD HOCKEY
Spencer-Van Etten at Walton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie
Richfield Springs at Herkimer, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Paul Short Run at Bethlehem, PA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hartwick at Alfred, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 1 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Buffalo State, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 12 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Hartwick at Hamilton Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Elmira at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick at Utica, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
No events scheduled
Monday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson/Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Downsville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 4:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newark Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Stamford
Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford at Walton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Deposit Invitational at Masonville
East Division Championships
Norwich at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.