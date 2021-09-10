Saturday, Sept. 11

FOOTBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Tupper Lake at Cooperstown, 2 p.m

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 10 a.m.

Downsville Tournament

Westhill at Oneonta, 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Downsville Tournament

Unadilla Valley Tournament

NY Pizzeria Tournament

VOLLEYBALL

Hal Van Earden Tournament

CROSS COUNTRY

Oneonta Invitational at Fortin Park

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 11 a.m.

Walton at Maine-Endwell, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

No events scheduled

Monday, Sept. 13

FOOTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwich at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Windham at Worcester

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 6 p.m.

Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Windham

Walton at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at South Kortright

FIELD HOCKEY

Whitney Point at Sidney, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Downsville

Roxbury at Stamford

GIRLS SWIMMING

Greene at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

MAC League Meet at Unadilla Valley

GOLF

UV/GMU at Greene, 3:45 p.m.

