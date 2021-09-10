Saturday, Sept. 11
FOOTBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Tupper Lake at Cooperstown, 2 p.m
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 10 a.m.
Downsville Tournament
Westhill at Oneonta, 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Downsville Tournament
Unadilla Valley Tournament
NY Pizzeria Tournament
VOLLEYBALL
Hal Van Earden Tournament
CROSS COUNTRY
Oneonta Invitational at Fortin Park
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 11 a.m.
Walton at Maine-Endwell, 12 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
No events scheduled
Monday, Sept. 13
FOOTBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Norwich at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Windham at Worcester
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 6 p.m.
Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Windham
Walton at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at South Kortright
FIELD HOCKEY
Whitney Point at Sidney, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Downsville
Roxbury at Stamford
GIRLS SWIMMING
Greene at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
MAC League Meet at Unadilla Valley
GOLF
UV/GMU at Greene, 3:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.