Wednesday, Sept. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Sherburne-Earlville at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at DeRuyter, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Canajoharie, 4:30 p.m.
Dolgeville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford at Walton, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Union, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.
UV/G-MU vs. Windsor, at Greene Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
McGraw at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Edmeston/Morris, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.