Wednesday, Sept. 13

BOYS SOCCER

Sherburne-Earlville at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at DeRuyter, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Canajoharie, 4:30 p.m.

Dolgeville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oxford at Walton, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Union, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.

UV/G-MU vs. Windsor, at Greene Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

McGraw at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Edmeston/Morris, 5 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

