Thursday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.
UV/G-MU vs. Windsor, at Greene Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
McGraw at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Edmeston/Morris, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
BOYS SOCCER
UV/G-MU at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at CV-S/SS, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Hamilton/Waterville, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7 p.m.
Waverly at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Elmira Heights at Unatego, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, at Delhi, 4 p.m.
Sidney at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. Springfield, at Union College Invitational, 6 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta vs. Union, at Union College Invitational, 8 p.m.
Alfred State at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
