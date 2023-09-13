Thursday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.

UV/G-MU vs. Windsor, at Greene Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

McGraw at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Edmeston/Morris, 5 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

BOYS SOCCER

UV/G-MU at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at CV-S/SS, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Hamilton/Waterville, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7 p.m.

Waverly at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Elmira Heights at Unatego, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, at Delhi, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unadilla Valley at Walton, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. Springfield, at Union College Invitational, 6 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta vs. Union, at Union College Invitational, 8 p.m.

Alfred State at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

