Wednesday, Sept. 15

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walton at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adirondack at Cooperstown, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Sharon Springs at Worcester

UV/GMU at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Milford/Laurens at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury

Richfield Springs at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at Gilboa

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Sharon Springs

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Stamford

GOLF

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Walton, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:30 p.m.

