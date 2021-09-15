Thursday, Sept. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Sharon Springs at Worcester

UV/GMU at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Milford/Laurens at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury

Richfield Springs at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at Gilboa

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Sharon Springs

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Stamford

GOLF

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Walton, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

FOOTBALL

Newark Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sidney at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m. 

Poland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newark Valley at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Downsville

Oxford Tournament

Gilboa at Stamford

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6:45 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Unatego, 5 p.m.

