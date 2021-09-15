Thursday, Sept. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Sharon Springs at Worcester
UV/GMU at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Milford/Laurens at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury
Richfield Springs at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at Gilboa
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Sharon Springs
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Charlotte Valley
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Stamford
GOLF
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Walton, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
FOOTBALL
Newark Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Weedsport, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Poland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newark Valley at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Downsville
Oxford Tournament
Gilboa at Stamford
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6:45 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Unatego, 5 p.m.
