Friday, Sept. 17
FOOTBALL
Newark Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Weedsport, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Poland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Lansing at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newark Valley at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Downsville
Oxford Tournament
Gilboa at Stamford
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6:45 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Unatego, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
FOOTBALL
Oneonta at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.
Sidney at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Chick Walshe Tournament at Davenport
Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 11 a.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 3:30 p.m.
Stockbridge Valley at Richfield Springs, 12 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chick Walshe Tournament at Davenport
Chenango Forks at Unatego, 10:30 a.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 9 a.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 1 p.m.
Oneonta vs. Cicero-North Syracuse at Syracuse, 1:15 p.m.
Oxford Tournament
Stockbridge Valley at Richfield Springs, 10 a.m.
Walton at Sidney, 10 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Pre-State Invitational at Chenango Valley State Park
Fort Plain Invitational
Sunday, Sept. 19
GIRLS SOCCER
Oneonta vs. Liverpool at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville
Sidney at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harpursville/Afton at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright
Susquehanna Valley at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge Guilford, Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 5:30 p.m.
