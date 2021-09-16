Friday, Sept. 17

FOOTBALL

Newark Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sidney at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Poland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Lansing at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newark Valley at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Downsville

Oxford Tournament

Gilboa at Stamford

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6:45 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Unatego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

FOOTBALL

Oneonta at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.

Sidney at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Chick Walshe Tournament at Davenport

Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 11 a.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 3:30 p.m.

Stockbridge Valley at Richfield Springs, 12 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chick Walshe Tournament at Davenport

Chenango Forks at Unatego, 10:30 a.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 9 a.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 1 p.m.

Oneonta vs. Cicero-North Syracuse at Syracuse, 1:15 p.m.

Oxford Tournament

Stockbridge Valley at Richfield Springs, 10 a.m.

Walton at Sidney, 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Pre-State Invitational at Chenango Valley State Park

Fort Plain Invitational

Sunday, Sept. 19

GIRLS SOCCER

Oneonta vs. Liverpool at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville

Sidney at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Harpursville/Afton at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright

Susquehanna Valley at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m. 

Bainbridge Guilford, Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 5:30 p.m.

