Tuesday, Sept. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Morris at Laurens/Milford, 5 p.m.
Worcester at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Gilboa, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Edmeston/Morris, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Meghan Sorbera Invitational, Pathfinder Village, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.
Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.
Gilboa at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.
Greene at Oxford, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Houghton, 4 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Houghton, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Poly at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Plain at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Clark Tower, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Canastota, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middleburgh at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.
