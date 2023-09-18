Tuesday, Sept. 19

BOYS SOCCER

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Morris at Laurens/Milford, 5 p.m.

Worcester at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Gilboa, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Edmeston/Morris, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Meghan Sorbera Invitational, Pathfinder Village, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.

Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.

Gilboa at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.

Greene at Oxford, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Houghton, 4 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Houghton, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Poly at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Plain at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Clark Tower, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Canastota, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Middleburgh at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Union at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.

Trending Video