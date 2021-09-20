Tuesday, Sept. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 5 p.m.

Cooperstown at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley

South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Jefferson/Stamford at Downsville

FIELD HOCKEY

Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:45 p.m.

Milford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright

Margaretville at Stamford

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

GIRLS SOCCER

Oxford at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

South Kortright vs. Gilboa

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Morrisville at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 5 p.m.

Union at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

