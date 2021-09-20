Tuesday, Sept. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 5 p.m.
Cooperstown at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley
South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Jefferson/Stamford at Downsville
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright
Margaretville at Stamford
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
GIRLS SOCCER
Oxford at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
South Kortright vs. Gilboa
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Morrisville at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 5 p.m.
Union at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.