Wednesday Sept. 22
GIRLS SOCCER
Oxford at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
South Kortright vs. Gilboa
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Morrisville at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 5 p.m.
Union at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Jefferson/Stamford
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin at Worcester
Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Stamford
VOLLEYBALL
Greene at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at UV/GMU, 3:30 p.m.
