Wednesday Sept. 22

GIRLS SOCCER

Oxford at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

South Kortright vs. Gilboa

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Morrisville at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 5 p.m.

Union at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Jefferson/Stamford

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin at Worcester

Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Stamford

VOLLEYBALL

Greene at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at UV/GMU, 3:30 p.m.

