Thursday, Sept. 23

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Jefferson/Stamford

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin at Worcester

Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Stamford

VOLLEYBALL

Greene at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at UV/GMU, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

FOOTBALL

Oneonta at Watkins Glen, 8 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnatus at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

UV/GMU at Sidney, 3:45 p.m. 

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Utica at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Geneseo, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Houghton at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Cortland at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

