Thursday, Sept. 23
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Jefferson/Stamford
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin at Worcester
Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Stamford
VOLLEYBALL
Greene at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at UV/GMU, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
FOOTBALL
Oneonta at Watkins Glen, 8 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnatus at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
UV/GMU at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Utica at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Geneseo, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Houghton at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Cortland at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 6 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.