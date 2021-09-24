Saturday, Sept. 25

FOOTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Thousand Islands at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.

Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 1:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Owego Invitational

EJ Herrmann Invitational

BOYS SOCCER

Chic Walshe Tournament at Davenport

Jefferson/Stamford at Schenevus, 11 a.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 11 a.m.

UV/GMU at Walton, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chic Walshe Tournament at Davenport

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Johnson City Tournament

FIELD HOCKEY

Sherburne-Earlville at Sidney, 2 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Plattsburgh at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Nazareth at Hartwick, 12 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 2 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Morrisville at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Washington and Jefferson, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Hartwick at Houghton, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

No events scheduled

Monday, Sept. 27

FOOTBALL

Walton vs. Tioga, at Sidney, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Milford/Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Tioga, 5 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Morris at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Franklin

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Greene, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.

South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Greene, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

MAC Meet at Edmeston

WOMEN'S TENNIS

St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Keystone at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

