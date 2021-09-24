Saturday, Sept. 25
FOOTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Newark Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Thousand Islands at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 1:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Owego Invitational
EJ Herrmann Invitational
BOYS SOCCER
Chic Walshe Tournament at Davenport
Jefferson/Stamford at Schenevus, 11 a.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 11 a.m.
UV/GMU at Walton, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chic Walshe Tournament at Davenport
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Johnson City Tournament
FIELD HOCKEY
Sherburne-Earlville at Sidney, 2 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Plattsburgh at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 2 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Morrisville at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Washington and Jefferson, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick at Houghton, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
No events scheduled
Monday, Sept. 27
FOOTBALL
Walton vs. Tioga, at Sidney, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Worcester at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Milford/Laurens at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Tioga, 5 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Morris at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Franklin
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Greene, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.
South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Greene, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
MAC Meet at Edmeston
WOMEN'S TENNIS
St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Keystone at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
