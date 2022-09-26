Tuesday, Sept. 27

BOYS SOCCER

Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 pm.

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Greene, 5 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6:45 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Delhi, Sidney, Unatego at Bainbridge, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6:45 p.m.

CVS/SS at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson, Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Keuka at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

