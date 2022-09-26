Tuesday, Sept. 27
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 pm.
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Greene, 5 p.m.
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6:45 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Delhi, Sidney, Unatego at Bainbridge, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6:45 p.m.
CVS/SS at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson, Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Keuka at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
