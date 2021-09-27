Tuesday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.

South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Greene, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

MAC Meet at Edmeston

WOMEN’S TENNIS

St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Keystone at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

