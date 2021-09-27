Tuesday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.
South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Greene, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
MAC Meet at Edmeston
WOMEN’S TENNIS
St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Keystone at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
BOYS SOCCER
Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
