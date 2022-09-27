Wednesday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6:45 p.m.

CVS/SS at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson, Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Keuka at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

CVS/SS at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m..

VOLLEYBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Oneonta at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown/Milford at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

