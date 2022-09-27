Wednesday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6:45 p.m.
CVS/SS at Franklin/Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson, Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Keuka at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 5 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
CVS/SS at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m..
VOLLEYBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Oneonta at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
