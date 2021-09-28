Wednesday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Schenevus at Franklin/Unatego, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Otselic Valley at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at Roxbury

FIELD HOCKEY

Windsor at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unatego at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Greene at Walton, 6 p.m.

