Wednesday, Sept. 29
BOYS SOCCER
Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Schenevus at Franklin/Unatego, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Otselic Valley at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at Roxbury
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Greene at Walton, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.