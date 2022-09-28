Thursday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

CVS/SS at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Oneonta at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown/Milford at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

FOOTBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7 p.m.

Walton at Tioga, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Laurens/Milford at Margaretville, 4:30 p.m.

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Milford at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 3:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newark Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Sidney at Pete Matzke Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Division III Northeast Regionals, Madison, NJ

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.

Hartwick at Nazareth, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video