Friday, Sept. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 11 a.m.

Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Milford at Downsville, 10 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Windsor Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 4

FOOTBALL

Windsor at Sidney, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor's Cup

Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Cooperstown at Unatego, 10:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Windsor Tournament

CROSS COUNTRY

Elmira Invitational at Horseheads

Sunday, Sept. 5

No events scheduled

Monday, Sept. 6

No events scheduled

