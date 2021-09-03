Saturday, Sept. 4

FOOTBALL

Windsor at Sidney, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Cooperstown at Unatego, 10:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Windsor Tournament

CROSS COUNTRY

Elmira Invitational at Horseheads

Sunday, Sept. 5

No events scheduled

Monday, Sept. 6

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Sept. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

South Kortright at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at UV/GMU, 4 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

 

