Saturday, Sept. 4
FOOTBALL
Windsor at Sidney, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Cooperstown at Unatego, 10:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor Tournament
CROSS COUNTRY
Elmira Invitational at Horseheads
Sunday, Sept. 5
No events scheduled
Monday, Sept. 6
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Sept. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Kortright at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at UV/GMU, 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
