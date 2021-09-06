Tuesday, Sept. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Kortright at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at UV/GMU, 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:45 p.m.
GOLF
South Kortright at Christman's
