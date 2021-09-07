Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.