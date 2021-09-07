Wednesday, Sept. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:45 p.m.
GOLF
South Kortright at Christman’s
Thursday, Sept. 9
BOYS SOCCER
Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
UV/GMU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dolgeville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Downsville Tournament
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville
GOLF
Delhi, Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Windsor
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.