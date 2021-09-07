Wednesday, Sept. 8

BOYS SOCCER

Sidney at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:45 p.m.

GOLF

South Kortright at Christman’s

Thursday, Sept. 9

BOYS SOCCER

Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

UV/GMU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright

FIELD HOCKEY

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dolgeville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Downsville Tournament

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville

GOLF

Delhi, Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Windsor

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you