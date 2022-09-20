Wednesday, Sept. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown, Richfield Springs at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta vs. Hartwick, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Union, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Sidney at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Aplachin, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
