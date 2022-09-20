Wednesday, Sept. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown, Richfield Springs at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta vs. Hartwick, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Union, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Sidney at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Aplachin, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Utica Proctor at Cooperstown/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

