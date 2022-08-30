Wednesday, Aug. 31
BOYS SOCCER
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 11 a.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Tioga at Walton, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
BOYS SOCCER
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 10 a.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 11 a.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maine-Endwell at Sidney, 10 a.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
St. Lawrence at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at RPI, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at Marywood, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at RPI, 5 p.m.
