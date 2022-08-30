Wednesday, Aug. 31

BOYS SOCCER

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 11 a.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Tioga at Walton, 12 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 10 a.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 11 a.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown/Milford at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Maine-Endwell at Sidney, 10 a.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

St. Lawrence at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at RPI, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at Marywood, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at RPI, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video