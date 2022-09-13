Wednesday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at CV-S/SS, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Union, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:15 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maine-Endwell at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
