Wednesday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at CV-S/SS, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Union, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:15 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Maine-Endwell at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

