Thursday, Sept. 22
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Sidney at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Aplachin, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
FOOTBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Tioga at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.
Moravia at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Groton at Unatego, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lansing at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Schoharie, 4 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego at Walton, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Houghton at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Geneseo, 6 p.m.
Medaille at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
