Thursday, Sept. 22

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Sidney at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Aplachin, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Utica Proctor at Cooperstown/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

FOOTBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Tioga at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.

Moravia at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Groton at Unatego, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Schoharie, 4 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unatego at Walton, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Houghton at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Geneseo, 6 p.m.

Medaille at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

