Wednesday, Sept. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Morris at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Downsville Tournament
Sidney at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi, Laurens at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Vestal at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Maine-Endwell, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Hartwick, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Morrisville at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Thursday, Sept. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi, Laurens/Milford at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs vs. Stockbridge Valley, at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oneonta at Windsor, 4:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.