Wednesday, Sept. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Morris at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

GIRLS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Downsville Tournament

Sidney at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi, Laurens at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Vestal at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Maine-Endwell, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Hartwick, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Morrisville at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi, Laurens/Milford at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs vs. Stockbridge Valley, at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oneonta at Windsor, 4:45 p.m.

