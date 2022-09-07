Thursday, Sept. 8

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi, Laurens/Milford at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs vs. Stockbridge Valley, at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Downsville Tournament

GIRLS SOCCER

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Downsville Tournament

GOLF

Oneonta at Windsor, 4:45 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

FOOTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at South Lewis, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Dryden at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Trumansburg, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CV-S/SS at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Mount Markham Optimist Tournament

Franklin/Unatego at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Unadilla Valley at NY Pizzeria Tournament

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Mount Markham Optimist Tournament

Worcester at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Middleburgh at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville vs. Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Binghamton, 5:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Cooperstown/Milford, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newark Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore Invitational, Saratoga Springs, 5 p.m.

Hartwick at Bard College, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Bard College at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Trending Video