Thursday, Sept. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi, Laurens/Milford at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs vs. Stockbridge Valley, at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Downsville Tournament
GIRLS SOCCER
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Downsville Tournament
GOLF
Oneonta at Windsor, 4:45 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
FOOTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at South Lewis, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Dryden at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Trumansburg, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CV-S/SS at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Mount Markham Optimist Tournament
Franklin/Unatego at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Unadilla Valley at NY Pizzeria Tournament
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Mount Markham Optimist Tournament
Worcester at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Middleburgh at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville vs. Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Binghamton, 5:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Cooperstown/Milford, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newark Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore Invitational, Saratoga Springs, 5 p.m.
Hartwick at Bard College, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Bard College at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
