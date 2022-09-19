Tuesday, Sept. 20

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.

South Kortright at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Walton, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Vestal at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Afton/Harpursville at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Meghan Sorbera Invitational, 4:45 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Cobleskill at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown, Richfield Springs at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta vs. Hartwick, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Union, 6 p.m.

