Tuesday, Sept. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.
South Kortright at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Walton, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Vestal at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Meghan Sorbera Invitational, 4:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Cobleskill at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown, Richfield Springs at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta vs. Hartwick, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Union, 6 p.m.
