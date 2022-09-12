Tuesday, Sept. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Walton at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Greene, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville, Delhi, Sidney, Unatego at UV/GMU, 4:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at CV-S/SS, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Union, 6 p.m.
