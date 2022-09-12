Tuesday, Sept. 13

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Walton at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Greene, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Afton/Harpursville, Delhi, Sidney, Unatego at UV/GMU, 4:45 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Delhi at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at CV-S/SS, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Union, 6 p.m.

