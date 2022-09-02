Saturday, Sept. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Sherburne-Earlville Tournament

Madison at Richfield Springs, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oxford at Sherburne-Earlville Tournament

FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Rochester, 12 p.m.

Walton at Windsor Tournament, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Rochester Invitational

Hartwick at Cortland Red Dragon Classic

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Utica at SUNY Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Alfred at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Alfred, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Mount Saint Mary at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Maritime College at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Susquehanna at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Sept. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 6 p.m.

Delhi, Jefferson, Franklin/Unatego, Roxbury at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Berne-Knox-Westerlo at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin, South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Fort Plain, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 3:45 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.

