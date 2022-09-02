Saturday, Sept. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Sherburne-Earlville Tournament
Madison at Richfield Springs, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oxford at Sherburne-Earlville Tournament
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Rochester, 12 p.m.
Walton at Windsor Tournament, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester Invitational
Hartwick at Cortland Red Dragon Classic
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Utica at SUNY Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Alfred at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Alfred, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Mount Saint Mary at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Maritime College at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Susquehanna at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Sept. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown, 6 p.m.
Delhi, Jefferson, Franklin/Unatego, Roxbury at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Berne-Knox-Westerlo at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin, South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Fort Plain, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 3:45 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.
