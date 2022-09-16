Saturday, Sept. 17
FOOTBALL
Tioga at Afton/Harpursville, 1:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Cooperstown/Milford, 2 p.m.
Unatego at Elmira Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Delhi vs. Franklin/Unatego, Stamford Mayor's Cup, 1:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford vs. South Kortright, Stamford Mayor's Cup, 5 p.m.
Brookfield at Morris, 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 11 a.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 11 a.m.
Delhi, Laurens, South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Brookfield at Morris/Edmeston, 3:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Tioga, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at McDaniel-Baxter Invitational, Chenango Valley, 9 a.m.
Oneonta at New Hartford Invitational, 9 a.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Union College Tournament
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Union Interleague Challenge, Albany
Hartwick Tournament, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester Yellow Jacket Invitational, 12 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Vassar at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Keuka at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Hartwick at Medaille, 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at Nazareth, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Oneonta at Liverpool, 10 a.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Union College Tournament
Monday, Sept. 19
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 5 p.m.
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m.
