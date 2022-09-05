Tuesday, Sept. 6

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 6 p.m.

Delhi, Jefferson, Franklin/Unatego, Roxbury at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Berne-Knox-Westerlo at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin, South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Fort Plain, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 3:45 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Morris at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

GIRLS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Downsville Tournament

Sidney at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi, Laurens at Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Vestal at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Maine-Endwell, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Hartwick, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Morrisville at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.

