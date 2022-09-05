Tuesday, Sept. 6
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown, 6 p.m.
Delhi, Jefferson, Franklin/Unatego, Roxbury at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Berne-Knox-Westerlo at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin, South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Fort Plain, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Walton/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 3:45 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Union at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Morris at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Downsville Tournament
Sidney at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi, Laurens at Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Waterville Tournament, 5 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Vestal at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Maine-Endwell, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Hartwick, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Morrisville at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.
